With a year delay, the first examinations of a great opposition have started this morning since the emergence of the coronavirus health crisis. This is the first phase of the tests to qualify for one of the 828 Secondary and Vocational Training teacher positions after long preparation. The first estimates of the Ministry of Education and Culture indicate that 74.8% of the more than 11,700 applicants admitted They have been presented at one of the 66 venues enabled for exams in 26 locations in the Region.

The day is marked by a security device that is “The most complex from the organizational point of view that the Ministry of Education has had to celebrate to give a satisfactory response to the Covid protocol”, he pointed out this Saturday morning the general director of Educational Planning and Human Resources, Víctor Marín, during his visit to the Alfonso X El Sabio Institute of Murcia, one of the points that host the 263 courts that are part of the procedure.

Most of the centers where applicants are examined are institutes because ‘they are spaces fully adapted to the pandemic, safe, signposted, who have extensive experience in managing entrances and exits, with safety distancing in the classrooms ”, explained the general director. «We thought it was the safest space to carry out this much-needed opposition, that not convened in Secondary since 2018“, he pointed.

The opponents began to access the different venues at seven in the morning, in a staggered manner. An hour earlier than in previous processes to reduce high temperatures as much as possible, since the safety protocol, which imposes the use of masks, hydroalcoholic gels and a safety distance prevents the use of air conditioning. “It is not recommended from a health point of view because they contribute to the spread of particles,” said Marín, so the classrooms are ventilated with Natural ventilation.

There are, in total, 73 specialties called, «the highest number in an opposition of the secondary school that has been made in the Region of Murcia since the competences in Education and the second largest offer in terms of the number of places were transferred “, he pointed out. At the moment the Ministry has no record of incidents noteworthy during the process.

This first phase of the tests, the opposition, weighs 60% in the final grade and is divided into several tests: one on scientific and practical aspects related to the specialty, which in turn consists of two parts, one practical and the other development of a theme. The second test of the opposition corresponds to didactic content and refers to the presentation and defense of a program, as well as the preparation and presentation of a didactic unit before the court. This will begin as planned from the first week after today’s exam, although there is no fixed date and it depends on the specialty and the corrections, indicated sources from the Ministry. That second phase will be held with appointments of about eight people a day in the morning and afternoon shift.