On December 18, 1627, a musical show entitled The jungle without love with a score by the Italian Filippo Piccinini and a libretto by the most renowned playwright at the time, Lope de Vega. In the prologue he wrote when the text was published in 1630, the author explained that the work “was performed sung, something new in Spain.” Indeed: The jungle without love it was something totally new and today it is considered nothing less than it was the first opera composed in Spanish. Furthermore, it is one of the oldest in Europe, since officially the genre was born in Italy at the end of 1597 and the first to be written in other languages ​​were Lope and German. Daphne, also premiered in 1627, with a libretto by Martin Opitz and music by Heinrich Schütz.

Despite marking that milestone, The jungle without love it was never re-enacted. The score was burned in the fire that destroyed the Alcázar in 1734 and the libretto was also condemned to silence. The text has been the subject of numerous academic studies and has inspired some theatrical productions – last summer the company The Real Machine premiered a puppet show at the Almagro Classical Theater Festival– but never again were those verses by Lope heard sung again, which is what they were conceived for.

Almost four centuries later, the curse is finally broken. The jungle without love will be heard again in operatic format thanks to a unique project by the Royal Conservatory of Music of Madrid and the Higher School of Singing of Madrid to stage Lope’s text with a newly created score, conceived by six young composers coordinated by veteran José María Sánchez-Verdú (National Music Award 2003). Sounds of the XXI century for a libretto from the Golden Age. A bridge to unite past and present through music. A contemporary show with echoes of the Baroque.

The show will have its official premiere this Wednesday at the Escuela Superior de Canto de Madrid and only one more function is scheduled for Thursday, although both will be broadcast for free live on the center’s YouTube channel. A space that seems to have been imagined to host this encounter between past and future, since the school is based in an 18th century palace that houses a beautiful chamber theater, in the style of old Baroque mansions. “It is a unique occasion to rediscover Lope’s lost libretto. But it is also a very important educational and artistic project, since in Spain it is very difficult to create new scores for opera. And much less with old texts, something that is common in the rest of Europe, where many works are produced that unite periods of early music with current music. Dialogue with the past is necessary ”, Sánchez-Verdú, one of the Spanish composers with the greatest international projection today, who lives between Madrid and Berlin, underlines in the break of an essay.

Maestro Mariano Rivas conducts the Mercadante Symphony Orchestra in a rehearsal of the opera ‘La selva sin amor’. Jaime Villanueva

Last year Sánchez-Verdú was appointed professor at the Royal Conservatory of Music in Madrid and since then he has not stopped to carry out the project. He joined forces with the director of the Escuela Superior de Canto, Julio Alexis Muñoz, and chose six young composers in their final year to prepare the new score: Sofía Sainz, Daniel Blázquez, Juan Montero, Alberto Sánchez Santoyo, Axel and David Lima. A joint work of months that has resulted in an interesting mix of contemporary and baroque music. Sánchez-Verdú explains it like this: “Lope’s text, versified, brings with it reminiscences of the seventeenth century, which appear in the new score as a quotation or as a transformation. The orchestra is modern, but sometimes a harpsichord sounds, the basic instrument of the Baroque. And there are also vocal issues that resemble 17th century techniques. Therefore, we have a hybrid, a form of dialogue between that past that is heard in the background and contemporary music ”.

The six composers shared the scenes, but before that they held long meetings with Sánchez-Verdú and other teachers so that the result was unitary. “Although we each have our own style, there is a common aura that gives unity to the whole show. Both because of the meetings we had and because we all belong to the same generation, with common experiences and tastes. Although it is also true that the beauty of this project is to see how each composer faces the same libretto in a different way ”, explains Sofía Sainz, 22, author of three scenes, in addition to the prologue and interludes.

The most complex scene

Alberto Sánchez Santoyo, also 22 years old, who composed the music for scene V, “one of the most complex”, according to him, explains the process as follows: “First we did the part of the voices and then a piano script, which we delivered immediately to the singers so that they were rehearsing. We finally did the orchestration ”.

In the show, which lasts an hour and a half, about twenty singers from the Singing School participate and has Mariano rivas in front of the Mercadante Symphony Orchestra and Raúl Arbeloa as musical director. The staging recreates with modern elements the jungle in which the entanglement imagined by Lope takes place, a simple mythological-pastoral fable of unrequited love that takes place under the gaze of Venus and with Cupid shooting arrows at will.

For the singers, also very young, chosen from among the students of the Singing School, the project has also been a great challenge, according to the director of the institution, Julio Alexis Muñoz: “Facing a newly created opera is not something that happen often. The approach to the repertoire is usually based on previous experience, either through recordings or live concerts. In this case, being a premiere, there is no reference, so the challenge is twofold ”.