The Les Deveses beach in Dénia on the Costa Blanca after the storm of 2016. The beach has now been restored. © EFE/Naxto Francés

Scientific studies paint a bleak picture: By the end of the century, half of the world’s sandy beaches could have disappeared. The coast of Valencia is particularly affected.

Valencia – “The existence of sandy beaches is not a given.” This is stated in the study “Sandy coasts threatened by erosion”, which was published in 2020 in the British journal Nature Climate Change. And further: “Under the current conditions caused by climate change and rising sea levels, half of the world’s sandy beaches will have disappeared by the end of the century.” In Europe, coasts are eroding over a length of around 20,000 kilometers, three quarters of which lose two meters per year, in exceptional cases even up to ten meters, the rest is artificially stabilized, according to the report “Erosion of Europe’s coast in climate change”, which was published on the Climate Change Post platform.

Spain’s beaches are disappearing: human chains for coastal protection

In Spain, 70 percent of the Beaches threatened with extinctionwarns the Somos Mediterrania platform, dedicated to protecting beaches and made up of more than 50 associations of Valencia above Murcia until Andalusia To raise awareness of the problem, the platform called on beachgoers in July to hold hands on the shore and form a chain.

“The initiative was a complete success,” says Javier Cremades, spokesman for Somos Mediterrania and president of the association in Gandía “Salvem les Platges al sud de Gandia” in Valencia. “We estimate that there were human chains on 50 beaches in total, 30 in Valencia alone,” says Cremades. He cannot say exactly how many people took part. “Here in Gandía, a seven-kilometer-long human chain was formed. If you calculate one meter per person, you get 7,000.” Human chains also formed on the beaches of Les Deveses-Basot and Blay Beach in the coastal area of ​​Les Marines in Dénia, on the Playa de Babilonia in Guardamar del Segura or in Cabo de Palos on the coast of Cartagena in the Murcia region.

Erosion on Spain’s coast: The first beaches could disappear in ten years

The environmental organisation Greenpeace is sounding the alarm in its latest study “Crisis a toda costa” – a play on words that can mean “crisis at any price” and “crisis along the entire coast”. reports costanachrichten.com. “Spain’s coast is in danger of losing beaches in the next ten years.” The organisation refers to the so-called Bruun rule, a simple formula according to which every centimetre by which the Sea level rises, the coastline will shrink by one meter – with serious consequences.

In Valencia, 65 percent of beaches have become narrower in the last ten years. By 2030, the sea level in the Gulf of Valencia will rise by twelve centimeters and the beaches will become twelve meters wider, according to the Greenpeace report. The areas affected include Gandía, the Marjal de Pego-Oliva Nature Park, Santa Pola and Torrevieja. The coastal areas most at risk from storms are Guardamar, Santa Pola, El Pinet in Elche, the beaches of San Juan and Muchavista in Alicante, and the area of ​​Les Marines and Les Deveses in DéniaBetween 2016 and 2020 alone, around 60 million euros were spent to artificially replenish Valencia’s beaches with sand.

Spain’s beaches: This is what an intact ecosystem on the coast looks like

In the neighbouring region of Murcia, the following coastal areas are at risk of losing land: Portmán, Gorguel to La Azohía in Cartagena, San Pedro del Pinatar, Puerto de Mazarrón, Calnegre in Lorca and Calabardina and Águilas. 17 percent of the houses in the region are located in flood zones, in Cartagena alone more than 15,000 Real estate at riskThis is the highest in Spain. In Andalusia, Málaga and the Gulf of Cádiz are particularly affected by erosion.

Beaches are dynamic systems. In winter, the big waves carry away sand, as Marta Marcos, professor of physics at the University of the Balearic Islands, explains to the newspaper El Pais. In summer, the small but constant waves bring the sand back again. Dune systems serve as sand reserves and rivers as food suppliers by transporting sediment to the coasts, which is then washed away by the Seagrass meadows captured Natural sandbanks weaken the force of the waves. This is what an intact, balanced ecosystem looks like.

Where has the sand gone? 97 percent remains stuck in the rivers

The beaches could even withstand rising sea levels, storms and bad weather if they had enough space. But they don’t have that on the intensively built-up Spanish Mediterranean coast. Hotels, beach promenades and holiday resorts stand in their way. Ports, dams and Breakwaters disrupt the natural transport of sandleaving some beaches empty while sand accumulates in other places.

“Here on the Mediterranean coast, the currents come from the north during storms and transport the sand south,” explains Javier Cremades of Somos Mediterrania. “If the current hits an obstacle, the sand piles up on the north side while the south side erodes.” The balance is gone.

Another problem: “There is almost no sand left.” 97 percent of the sediment that should actually reach the beaches gets stuck in the rivers. The 1,245 dams that have been built in the last 80 years are to blame. “Spain is the country with the most reservoirs in Europe. In the river delta of the Río Ebro alone, 250 were built, which were necessary to remove the sand from the dry Spanish land. Vegetable garden of Europe to do,” says Javier Cremades.

Demonstration to protect the coast: An example from the USA

The fact that the beaches are no longer fed with sand is one problem. The other is that “the sand is accumulating in the rivers, making them shallower and losing their capacity,” explains Cremades. “That is not fair to future generations when the water runs out in 50 or 100 years.” Ports and reservoirs are necessary, there is no doubt about that. “The activities stimulate the economy, generate income, but they do nothing to minimize the damage they cause.” The large energy companies that manage the reservoirs have a concession contract for 70 or 60 years, which does not say a word about having to remove the sediment.

Several citizen movements have demonstrated for more coastal protection with human chains on the beaches from Valencia to Andalusia. © SomosMedierrania

The USA would show how things can be done differently. “The ports there are obliged to remove the sand that has accumulated on one side once a year and move it to the other side.” It is also possible to bring the sand from the rivers to the beaches, says Javier Cremades. “What is more expensive?” he asks. “To make the beaches disappear or to remove the sediment?” The question is rhetorical, because without beaches, one of Spain’s most important economic pillars, tourism, would collapse.

Erosion on Spain’s beaches: Artificial reefs as a solution

Javier Cremades is certain that there are solutions. Somos Mediterrania relies on technology and nature, based on the motto: what nature cannot do, we will do for it, for example through artificial reefs that slow down the energy of waves and hold back sand that would otherwise be carried away by the current. “These are eight-meter-high structures made of ecological concrete, located in the sea 170 to 180 meters from the shore. Corals and other marine life can settle on the reef.”

Breakwaters, which are often demanded by residents who see their beaches disappearing, are not a solution. “Dams are a waste of money,” says Jorge Olcina, director of the climate laboratory at the University of Alicante, “because they do nothing to combat rising sea levels and the effects of storms.”