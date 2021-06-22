Philips Momentum was born with the intention of squeezing the next generation graphics, if you have space on your desktop.

Philips and Microsoft team up to create the first monitor “designed for Xbox”. The Dutch manufacturer launches the Philips Momentum 559M1RYV, which is sold as a 55-inch monitor with built-in audio, 4K resolution and DisplayHDR 1000, so you can get the most out of your next-generation Xbox Series X… if the monitor fits on your desktop, of course. In fact, better if you use it as a television to use while you enjoy your games of Xbox Game Pass.

Naming issues aside, the new Philips Momentum has been “built from scratch to deliver the ultimate experience to Xbox fans, “says the brand in its press release.” These Designed for Xbox monitors set the standard for Xbox gaming. “And that’s no lip service: in addition to its 3840 x 2160 resolution, the monitor features a port HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz refresh, ready to enjoy next-gen titles at 4K and 120 FPS. “Ultra-sharp and ultra-smooth performance in games,” they say.

And is that, being a monitor and not a television, the Philips Momentum prioritizes offering “a low latency and little lag “in the input, so that the players can react as soon as possible to what happens in the game. Likewise, the product has an ‘Xbox Game Mode’, which is a “game mode” with optimized image settings specifically for Microsoft consoles. Of course, this monitor has VRR technology and with DisplayHDR 1000as well as designer speakers by Bowers & Wilkins.

And we get to the important thing: How much does this official Xbox monitor cost? While the product is not yet available in most stores, Sirius Gaming affirm that the Philips Momentum will cost $ 1,499 exit. A high-end monitor, for Xbox Series X players looking for the highest graphic quality.If you have missed the news in the Xbox world, we remind you that its E3 2021 conference has been the most talked about of the fair, and also has been chosen as the best presentation of the event. In this article we offer you all the announcements of Xbox and Bethesda of E3 2021.

