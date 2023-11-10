Japan is a country full of elements that enrich its culture, among the clearest examples we have the feudal era, its animations that are the most peculiar in the world, and of course, in these there are characters that have gone down in history like himself. Astro Boy or Atom of Osamu Tezuka. On the other hand, much is known about Kaiju fanaticism such as godzillabut if we think of a giant walking the streets of tokyoit is clear that ultraman can enter the mind faster.

With this in mind, the series known as Ultraman: Risingwhich will bring this Japanese superhero back to the spotlight but now to a much broader platform as it can be. Netflix, which seems to take forgotten franchises to give them a second wind. And obviously, this week in which the GeekedWeekthe first trailer could not be missed, demonstrating that it will be an animated program, leaving aside the live action.

Here you can take a look:

This is the synopsis given to the program:

When baseball superstar Ken Sato returns to Japan to take on the role of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman, he quickly finds more than he bargained for and is forced to raise the offspring of his greatest enemy. From director Shannon Tindle (Kubo & The Two Strings) and co-director John Aoshima (Kubo & The Two Strings), and based on characters by Eiji Tsuburaya, a creative mind behind #Godzilla, the action-packed animated film ULTRAMAN: RISING comes to Netflix in 2024.

For those who are somewhat unfamiliar with the franchise, ultraman is an iconic Japanese character from the superhero genre, known for being a human-sized giant who fights monsters and other threats to protect the earth. The concept originated in this Japanese land and has had a lasting presence in popular culture.

The first television series titled “Ultraman”first aired in 1966. It was created by Eiji Tsuburayathe same creator of the famous godzilla, and belongs to the tokusatsu genre, which involves the use of special effects in live-action productions. The series was a huge success and laid the foundation for the franchise that has expanded over time.

The premise involves an alien being that fuses with a human to give it special powers and the ability to grow to giant size to take on threatening monsters and aliens, something similar to Ant-Man of Marvel. The character fights against these threats to protect humanity. Each series or season may have variations in story, characters and design.

This announcement comes with many more that have been made during the celebration of Netflixgiving important revelations like the series Avatar: The Last Airbender, which is based on the 2000s animation that has become a pop culture hit. It has also been confirmed that Arcane of League of Legends is ready for a second season, but it still does not have a defined date from the production.

Ultraman: Rising comes exclusively to Netflix in 2024.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: The truth is, I don’t like this franchise too much, but it will surely be worth it for veterans, especially for those who kept an eye on the original series in its early years.