Club América already knows its calendar for the start of the Clausura 2023 tournament and its presentation will be on January 7 at 5:00 p.m. against the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro at the Azteca Stadium.
In this way, the coaching staff headed by Fernando Ortiz seeks to reinforce the team with the idea of being champion after being the leader in the previous contest and having been left out in the semifinals.
Many teams are already presenting their reinforcements and starting the preseason, but the Coapa team is still on vacation and ‘Tano’ Ortiz he could have his first reinforcement for the team.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The press and media in Argentina have released the name of the possible first reinforcement for the Eagles for Clausura 2023, it is said that the midfielder and captain of Club Atlético Independiente has been offered, Lucas ‘Doggy’ Romero.
In the event that the Aztec club is interested in the player’s services, Independiente negotiates it as part of the debt that the club has with the Águilas for the debt of previous signings that have not been settled.
The player is sought by Vélez, a team from which he emerged professionally, but they are looking for a team abroad for him in the First Division of Argentina, since they need to generate income to cover the debt and not be punished by FIFA.
Lucas Romero He plays as a defensive midfielder and He is 28 years old, during his time with Independiente he has played 117 games in total, managing to score five goals and 11 assists. In addition, the value of it in the market is €3.20 millionaccording to the portal transfer markt.
#official #signing #Fernando #Ortiz #America
Leave a Reply