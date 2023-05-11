After the failure in the contest that ended where they were eliminated in the playoffs at the hands of Atlas, the Cruz Azul team is already planning what will be the 2023 Opening Tournament.
The coach Ricardo Ferretti has begun to sound out who would be his possible new reinforcements for the following semester, as well as the casualties that the team would have.
The first confirmed casualty is that of michael estrada. The footballer did not quite fit in with the cement team and left through the back door of the celestial institution.
It was through the club’s social networks that his departure was announced, thanking him for his stay and wishing him luck in future projects.
“We appreciate the dedication during your stay at La Máquina, Michael. We wish you well in future projects.”they published accompanying the legend with some images of the attacker.
michael estrada He came on loan from DC United of MLS. It should be noted that the letter belongs to the Diablos Rojos del Toluca, and the assignment status was with a purchase option, however, due to the low performance, this option was not made valid, so you will have to report as soon as possible with the scarlets.
It was in 2022 when the 27-year-old Ecuadorian signed with Cruz Azul, playing a total of 24 games, scoring 3 goals and assisting with an assist.
His last score with the Machine was recorded in September of last year, in a game against Bravos de Juárez that ended with a 2-2 tie.
It is expected that this is not the only casualty for the club led by ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, so more departures are expected in the coming days. Among the ones that sound the most are those of ‘Shaggy’ Martinez and Gonzalo Carneiro. In 90 min we will continue reporting.
