Juan Brunetta is on the radar of all the big teams in the Liga MX. The Argentine striker has had an incredible football year and could change colors in the next transfer market. The former Parma and Godoy Cruz player is of interest to Cruz Azul, América and Monterrey, but it seems that Tigres is the team that has the advantage to hire him.
According to a report by journalist Fernando Esquivel, the UANL team has already begun negotiations with Santos Laguna to hire his figure. This information indicates that Brunetta would be interested in playing with the cats and that the Monterrey club would have already made a formal offer for the services of the Argentine striker.
Santos Laguna, according to this report, would be looking for 12 million dollars to release its most prolific forward. So far it is not known how much money Tigres offered in their first proposal.
So far this signing is not closed and more details are expected to emerge once the league of the Apertura 2023 tournament of Liga MX ends. However, it seems that Tigres is the most advanced team to hire Juan Brunetta.
In the regular phase of Apertura 2023, Brunetta recorded an incredible eight goals and eleven assists in 16 games in the regular phase.
#offer #Tigres #Juan #Brunetta