One of the 18 accused along with former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) in Georgia pleaded guilty this Friday to trying to manipulate the results of the 2020 elections in that state, where the current president, Joe Biden, won by a narrow margin.

Scott Hall is the first of the defendants to plead guilty in the case that takes place in Fulton County (Georgia).

Hall pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor charges, according to live court video. as part of an agreement that his lawyers had negotiated with the Prosecutor’s Office.



As part of that agreement, the seriousness of the crimes was reduced of which Hall was accused and it was established that He must serve five years on probation, in addition to having to pay a $5,000 fine. and complete 200 hours of community service.

In addition, the Prosecutor’s Office may ask him to testify against other defendants in the case, including Trump.

Trump is the first former president in US history to be indicted and has already accumulated four criminal cases.

In addition to Georgia, he faces a judicial process in New York for the irregular payments he made during the 2016 campaign to silence porn actress Stormy Daniels for an “affair” they had in the past.

Likewise, he faces justice in Florida for having taken classified papers to his Mar-a-Lago mansion when he left the White House in January 2021.

Finally, he must respond in Washington to the 2021 assault on the Capitol, in which his supporters attempted to disrupt the legislative process to certify Biden’s victory in 2020.

