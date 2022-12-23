The Dubai Government Human Resources Department has approved Sunday, January 1, 2023, as an official holiday for Dubai government departments on the occasion of New Year’s Day, provided that official working hours will resume on Monday, January 2, 2023.
The circular excluded bodies, departments, and institutions that have employees working in shifts, or whose jobs are related to serving the public or managing public service facilities. holiday.
