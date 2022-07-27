The new legislation is an attempt to deter the new generation from smoking, by gradually raising the purchase age so that teenagers cannot legally buy cigarettes.

In addition to setting the age of purchase, the measures will significantly reduce the proportion of nicotine in cigarettes, forcing companies to sell it only through specialized tobacco stores, rather than providing it in groceries and kiosks scattered in the streets.

The new measures, which were discussed in Parliament, are the first of their kind in the world.

“For decades, we have allowed tobacco companies to maintain market share by making their deadly products more addictive,” Health Minister Aisha Feral said.

She added: “Our priority in introducing this law is to protect what is precious, our people, our families, and our communities,” according to the British newspaper, The Guardian.

The bill received the support of various parties to pass it to a committee, to be subject to the next stage of the legislative process in the coming period, where New Zealand parliament members will hear reports from experts in this field.

The law is expected to come into force in 2023 and targets only tobacco products, while vaping will remain legal and without restrictions on cigarettes.