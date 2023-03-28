Zayed University announced the launch of a master’s program in Counseling Psychology, the first of its kind in the UAE, designed to provide graduates with the skills and knowledge needed to work in a variety of mental health professions in both the public and private sectors, such as business, healthcare and education.

The program is in line with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 of the United Arab Emirates and the national policy to promote mental health, to make the UAE a world leader in the field of quality of life, and to enhance its position to be the happiest country in the world, as the state places the quality of life of citizens at the top of the priorities of the UAE government, and works to develop Continuing and achieving sustainability in this pivotal sector.

The program, which will be taught by selected professors from the University’s College of Natural and Health Sciences, will be available in the next semester (Fall 2023), and will be offered over four consecutive semesters at the Zayed University campus in Abu Dhabi. Participants will be enrolled in practical training in two different periods to ensure that the learning outcomes are activated and practiced as required. Participants will also be able to access a range of resources and support services provided by Zayed University, including advice and support for faculty and staff, use of modern facilities and join the vibrant student community.

Zayed University Vice Chancellor and Head of Academic Affairs, Dr. Michael Allen, referred to the transformation taking place at the university, saying: “We seek to develop programs to serve the field of mental health, as governments and the private sector around the world are aware of its importance and the need to include it among their priorities. As a leading university in the region, we are We are changing our teaching models with the aim of improving learning outcomes to match the demands of future work environments, including the field of psychology.”

Acting Dean of Postgraduate Studies at Zayed University, Dr. Jill Duthler, said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of a master’s program in Counseling Psychology, which aims to provide associates with a comprehensive understanding of psychology, and provides them with the experience, knowledge, and skills necessary to apply psychological theories and models to help those suffering from these conditions.” challenges in society.”

Dr. Teresa Arora, Head of the Department of Psychology at Zayed University, said: “With the emergence of many initiatives and studies on raising awareness of the importance of mental health, we are confident that the program will enhance the professional skills of graduates in this field, and we aim to prepare graduates with added value and high competitiveness. to the labor market, allowing them to achieve their career goals in the future.”

Zayed University is currently witnessing a comprehensive strategic transformation, with a special focus on strengthening undergraduate and postgraduate programs in line with the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071 and the fifty projects that focus on improving the education system as part of the government’s plans to build the emirates of the future and equip future generations. In addition, during the coming period, Zayed University will implement new world-class research projects, which will support new academic programs, and the new research institute will focus on applied research in various fields that are in line with national and global goals.

