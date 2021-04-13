Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Four Emirati citizens are looking forward to resume their normal pace of life again, after they got rid of Parkinson’s disease (known as tremor paralysis), after they benefited from deep brain stimulation, which are operations that are performed for the first time in the UAE.

Each operation, of those surgeries, lasted over a period of four to eight hours, all of which were performed in a period not exceeding four days, after comprehensive evaluations to ensure that these patients are suitable candidates for that surgery.

“Deep brain stimulation is a difficult and complicated procedure, but it changes patients’ lives for the better and changes the way Parkinson’s disease is treated for the better, ”says Dr. Florian Rozer, president of the Neurological Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Performing this surgery requires an extraordinary level of experience. However, I am very proud of all the members of the team that perform these operations for their cooperation and synergy in providing a new level of medical care to these patients, so that they lead a life where their dependence on drugs is less and the symptoms of disease are reduced. ”

Dr. Tanmwe Maiti, a specialist in neurosurgery who performed these surgeries, at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, says: “Deep brain stimulation is a very complex procedure that relies on detailed planning and infinite precision, almost to less than a millimeter. However, our team, using the most advanced imaging techniques in the world, is able to pinpoint symptom-causing areas in the patient’s brain. After that, the biggest challenge remains, which is to place the electrodes on these precise points throughout the brain. Each case is not like the other, and is very different from others, of surgical operations ».

Dr. Andre Machado, president of the Neurological Institute, at Cleveland Clinic Hospital in the United States, says: “The Cleveland Clinic Hospital is a global organization whose branches complement each other, and each branch supports the rest of the other branches. Our team has trained the team of surgeons working in the hospital, and we discussed with each other the eligibility of nominating each of these patients for these surgeries. I was very pleased to come to Abu Dhabi, to support the success of these first surgeries. ”

Enthusiasm and pride

Rashid al-Habsi, who doctors diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015, before undergoing that surgery, spoke with a mixture of enthusiasm, saying:

“I could not move as healthy people do, nor go to work as I used to. My mental state got worse, and I was no longer able to mix with people, nor treat them. And when the doctors talked to me about deep brain stimulation, I went, to the Internet, looking for that surgery, watched videos, and read a lot. I felt proud of our leadership, as we have the best healthcare technology. ”

Parkinson

Doctors diagnosed Muhammad al-Aryani, who was 49 years old, as having Parkinson’s disease in 2003, when he was 32 years old at the time. Then with the increase in symptoms, severity and loneliness, Muhammad hid, wrapping himself away, far from society, and ashamed of the symptoms he had shown.

Muhammad says: “I quit my job, stopped my studies, and stayed for a long time in my home. I was not able to see my children, because I did not want them to see me like that. However, after the surgery, I hope to continue my studies, and to obtain my university degree, a bachelor’s degree. ”