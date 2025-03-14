The first nominations for Survivors They did not serve much, given that Jorge Javier Vázquez announced during the second gala that were canceled for two reasons: “The abandonment of Beatriz Rico and the fact of not having been able to survive the storm. ”

For that reason, no contestant was expelled. However, this was an “unprecedented fact,” as Laura explained, and everything would be given normally. Following there, The contestants cast their second votes.

In the case of Playa Calm, the strategy seized the contestants. “We are going to name Almacor because we have seen that the boys have gathered to make strategy and We do not want any nominated“Rosario explained.” You are very wrong, “he warned him Pelayo.

Angela and Gala They also voted for the singerwhich tied with 3 points next to Ángela Ponce. “The vote goes to Almacor, because we are like a family,” Nieves unpattered, as a group leader. In addition, he nominated directly Damián Quinterofor the same reason.

On the other hand, the members of Furia beach were guided more for coexistence And the relationship between them, being the group nominee Samya. “Again,” she complained, since she also came out in the former. Borja, as a leader, directly pointed to Laura Cuevas.