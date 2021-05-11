The early morning from Saturday to Sunday was quite busy in Yecla after the end of the state of alarm. Two police officers attacked, two people arrested and a spectacular traffic accident was the balance of a night where there were mostly young people on the streets.

The worst consequences were taken by two Local Police officers wounded in the area of ​​the so-called Yecla Valora. One of them received a blow to the head when trying to identify some young people who were drinking on public roads. Another of the agents also suffered damage to his hand while trying to arrest the alleged aggressor of South American origin.

The injured officers required health care and while the detainee was taken to the headquarters of this security body and will have to give explanations for these events before the judge.

The Local Police deployed a special device with more patrols than usual through the streets of the municipality during that morning. They had to attend several fighting attempts.

There was also a spectacular accident involving a passenger car that went off the road, collided with a tree and ended the trajectory embedded in a fence. It happened on Adolfo Suárez Avenue. The driver, a 20-year-old man from Yecla, had obvious symptoms of driving under the influence of alcohol. Something that the Police corroborated with the test carried out for which he was arrested.

On the other hand, in Fortuna the Civil Guard intervened to dismantle an illegal private party in a local of the municipality.