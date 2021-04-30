The first night rehearsal of the parade in honor of the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War took place on Red Square in Moscow. This was announced by the Department of Information and Mass Communications of the Russian Ministry of Defense, transfers TASS.

In total, 37 foot crews were involved, consisting of more than 12 thousand people. The mechanized convoy consists of more than 190 units of military and special equipment, artillery and missile systems, air defense systems and special-purpose equipment. The passage of the technique is completed by the armored vehicles of the Russian Guard and the military police.

It is noted that for the first time a parade crew of the military police from the Central Military District will take part in the parade. There will also be calculations consisting of female military personnel: from the Military University, the Military Academy of Communications, a branch of the Military Academy of Logistics, the Military Space Academy and the Military Academy of Aerospace Defense.

