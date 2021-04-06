The mini helicopter Ingenuity it has already passed its first night on Mars, even facing extreme minimum temperatures. As reported by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory on its official page, the martian night on the red planet It has been characterized by very freezing temperatures that reached -90ºC in the Jezero crater, place where the apparatus transported on the edge of the famous Perseverance rover was located.

With this freezing temperature, management feared possible damage to electrical components of the mini-helicopter that were unprotected from the cold. However, NASA was able to do a check that was surprisingly successful. “Now we have confirmation that we have the proper insulation and heaters, as well as enough battery power to survive the cold night, “explained MiMi Aung, a member of the NASA Laboratory.

Their goal: to develop a flight technology

The new space station apparatus landed this past Monday on the surface of Mars and aims to develop the necessary flight technology in the atmosphere of the red planet. And it is that its characteristics are rare: its density is up to 100 times less than that of the Earth.

In fact, his first mission it will be a flight in which you can ascend at a speed of one meter per second, reaching a height of three meters above the surface of the planet. The intention is to stay in the air for 30 seconds, proceeding after a new landing on Mars. To get it, it would be of great help in future exploration trips to the red planet, for speed and accessibility to more limited places ‘on foot’.

The machine, the Ingenuity mini-helicopter, It is characterized by its very light weight, with a weight of 1.8 kilograms which, on Mars, is reduced to 680 grams. It is made up of two propellers 120 centimeters in diameter and two chambers through which you can follow the expedition on the red planet. One of them emits a black image that is used for navigation and, the second, in color, aimed at knowing the terrain of the planet.