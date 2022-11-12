The first indiscretions emerged in TV broadcasts about what was discovered by the coroner. That’s when Diana Pifferi would die

The definitive results of the autopsy carried out on the lifeless body of the little girl are awaited Diana Pifferi. The first rumors from television broadcasts have already emerged, awaiting confirmation.

It would appear that the coroner determined that the child died in between 24 and 48 hours prior to its discovery and that the death occurred for dehydration.

To complete the picture of little Diana Pifferi, the result of the tests carried out on the traces of milk in the bottle. The investigators want to understand if her mother, Alessia Pifferi, has put drops of sedative in her milk.

The suspicion arose from the fact that the agents found one flask of En in the kitchen of the house and the fact that no neighbor, for six long days, has heard crying that little girl dying slowly, while she suffered from hunger, thirst and heat.

If the suspicions were to find confirmation from the exams, the position of Alessia Pifferi will worsen and the woman will come also accused of premeditation.

The 37-year-old is also being investigated for some chats found on her phone, in which she would also involve Diana, in conversations with men she knew on dating sites. Her lawyer explained, on TV shows, that the question is has already been clarified and that there are no charges of child abuse. But one hasn’t arrived yet official confirmation.

Diana Pifferi, who died in her home in Milan

A story that has marked Italy and will never be forgotten. Last July, Alessia Pifferi, a mother of about 37 from Milan, went for six days in Leffeto be with what he called his mate.

Six days during which he left his 18-month-old daughter, Diana, home alone. Beside her, a single bottle of milk. The little girl was weak, resigned, in that little bed.

During that vacation, the mother also returned to Milan, because the man had to take care of work chores. But she had lied to him, telling him she had left her daughter at the sea with his sister. So, she didn’t feel like going to check on her daughter. She preferred protect that relationship. After six days, when she got home, for Diana there was nothing more to be done.