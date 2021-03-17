The first newborn to carry antibodies to “Corona”!

Doctors discovered the first known case of a child born with antibodies to Covid-19, after the mother received a vaccine, during the last weeks of her pregnancy in Palm Beach County, Florida, USA.

Doctors said that the mother working on the front lines in the field of health care, was 36 weeks pregnant, when she received her first dose of the “Moderna” vaccine against Covid-19 in January.

The woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl after three weeks, and the researchers obtained a blood sample from the umbilical cord to search for antibodies, and to determine whether it had been transferred from mother to child, which is common in other vaccines that are given during pregnancy as well, according to the Sky website. News ».

The doctors said, “We report the first known case of an infant carrying antibodies to Covid-19, which was discovered in the umbilical cord blood after the mother was vaccinated.”

Chad Rudnick, the doctor involved in the research, added that this is just the first small case among the thousands of cases that will be discovered in the coming months, of births from mothers who have received vaccinations against Covid-19.

The researchers stressed the need for more studies to determine how the emerging anti-corona vaccines, given during pregnancy, can provide some protection for infants from the virus.