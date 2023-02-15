Madrid. The Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía (IAA) developed Bootes, the first network of robotic telescopes with stations on five continents.

With installations in Spain (two stations), New Zealand, China, Mexico, South Africa and Chile, Bootes (acronym in English for Outburst Observatory and Optical Sporadic Source Exploration System) constitutes the most complete network of its kind and a unique resource and fully automated to combine data from instruments around the world, monitor the sky, and support observations from missions and satellites.

“Bootes is the result of almost 25 years of continuous effort, since we installed the first station in 1998 at the National Institute of Aerospace Technology (INTA, in Arenosillo, Huelva), which initially supported the project. The complete deployment represents a scientific milestone, since it is the first robotic network with a presence on all continents”, highlighted Alberto J. Castro-Tirado, from the IAA-CSIC, who has led the project since its creation, in a statement.

Over time, it has been ahead of the American networks, whose Asian station is under construction, and Russia, which has no installation in Oceania.

The Bootes network is managed by the IAA-CSIC, with strong involvement from the University of Malaga and with the collaboration of other Spanish entities, such as INTA and the University of Huelva, and international entities. Its main objective is to quickly and autonomously observe what are known as transient sources, astrophysical objects that do not present a permanent emission over time, but rather emit light briefly, intensely and suddenly. The detection of these events is usually done from satellite, and Bootes provides an automated response in real time that allows their characterization.

The network will contribute to the study of gamma-ray bursts, which are the most energetic events in the universe and are associated with the death of very massive stars. Its detection usually occurs through satellites that report the outbreak to the scientific community so that the event can be studied in detail.

The existence of a network of very fast pointing robotic telescopes such as Bootes represents an ideal complement to satellite detection. It will also work on tracking and monitoring sources emitting neutrinos and gravitational waves, or even comets, asteroids, variable stars or supernovae. In addition, it will monitor the sky, both in tracking space debris and in that of objects that may pose a threat to Earth.