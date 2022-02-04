Guadalajara Jalisco. – With the objective of make visible and dignify the work of women caregivers in homes in Mexico, this February 24th will be held the National Forum of Women Caregivers in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Women caregivers are those who are dedicated to caring for family members at home, either due to their advanced age or due to some illness and, although the number of women in this situation is unknown, it is known that nine out of ten people they are women.

“Through the accompaniment, this work of detecting needs begins, what the caregivers need, who are normally the daughters, the wives. There are also male caregivers who could be husbands or a child, but in general they are always delegating tasks to women”, mentioned members of the organization “The care of caring”.

Through workshops and accompaniments, this organization seeks to support women and men caregivers who are mostly alone and do not recognize their work, so the forum is the result of research carried out with women from Guadalajara, Jalisco.

“Most of them do very exhausting jobs and earn very little for what they do, in addition to extreme demands from the family that hires them, because the family does not know how much to pay them either, because they assume that they will be at home, so the work what they do is less valid”, they explained the reality that they live in Jalisco and Mexico in general.

The forum will last three days and will touch on issues with a gender perspective, so any information should be directed to the official pages of the collective.