The first movements of Óscar ‘Conejo’ Pérez as sports director at Cruz Azul

In the last few hours, information has been leaked and it has been confirmed that the historic former Mexican and sky-blue goalkeeper, Oscar ‘Rabbit’ Perezwill be the new sports director of Deportivo Cruz Azul and would be officially presented once the Qatar World Cup 2022 ends and because during the World Cup he will be part of the network’s coverage Telemundo as a special guest.
The cement dome has decided on a professional who knows what the Cruzazul team represents, a man who has been linked to football for 27 years and who has the tools and knowledge to do a good job.
In fact, it transpires that although it is not officially confirmed, he has already done some work at the head of what will be his position, according to information from the journalist from ESPN, Leon Lecanda.
“He (Óscar Pérez), together with Raúl Gutiérrez and the engineer Víctor Velázquez, negotiated, scrutinized, chose and closed the two incorporations that the team has so far, those of Ramiro Carrera and Augusto Lotti,” he revealed. Leon Lecanda in Spicy Soccer.
Likewise, Lecanda added that Carlos Lopez de Silanes He no longer serves as sports director of the Machine, he even indicated that he had nothing to do with the hiring of the two Argentine reinforcements.
In addition, he confirmed that those responsible for planning the assembly of the team towards Clausura 2023 are: Victor Velazquez, Antonio Reinoso (Administrative Director), Oscar Perez and Raul Gutierrez.
“Conejo Pérez had internally expressed his desire to be a sports director for a long time, he spoke with engineer Velázquez, he told him: ‘Look, I raised my hand, give me the opportunity.’ And that’s why it was decided about three or four weeks ago,” he mentioned. Lecanda about the interest of Perez to occupy the position, once spent as goalkeeping coach and technical assistant of the club.
Finally, although it is a reality that the ‘Rabbit‘ He does not have experience prior to the position, he is a person who knows the institution in depth and it is not yet known whether or not there will be an executive president who would act as superior to the current director.
