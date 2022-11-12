The first movements of Óscar ‘Conejo’ Pérez as sports director at Cruz Azul

#Blue Cross 🚂

As we told you a few minutes ago in @futpicanteOscar Pérez will be appointed sports director as soon as he returns from Qatar 2022, where he will go as an analyst for Telemundo.

The club has not yet decided whether or not there will be an executive president above the Rabbit.@ESPNmx

– León Lecanda (@Leonlec) November 10, 2022