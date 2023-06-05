Last June 2nd, to the joy of mother Nina Zilli and father Danti, little Anna Blue finally came into the world

After nine months of incredible emotions and eager anticipation, the singer Nina Zilli she finally became a mother. In fact, on June 2, little Anna Blue came into the world, her first child, born from her love with the rapper Daniele Lazzarin, aka Danti.

Credit: ninazilliofficial – Instagram

The beautiful love story between Nina Zilli and Dante was born in 2019, when together they found themselves collaborating on the song Tu e D’Io, also written and sung together with J Ax.

About a year passed from the love at first sight before the two came out and showed themselves together for the first time.

There icing on the cake of their relationship came a few months ago, when they discovered they were pregnant with their first child.

However, they weren’t the ones to announce it. In fact, there was much talk about the fact that Biggio and Fiorelloduring an episode of the morning program Long live Rai 2they let the news slip, thus not allowing the two singers to tell everyone when and how they wanted.

Another very important and particular moment of Nina Zilli’s first pregnancy arrived at the beginning of April, during an episode of Happy Eveningthe show that aired in prime time on Canale 5 and directed by comedians Pius and Amedeo.

Guests in the studio, Nona and Danti participated in the gender reveal party, which allowed them to discover the sex of the baby. Lots of balloons and pink confetti for the little one Anna Blue.

Nina Zilli finally mother

Credit: ninazilliofficial – Instagram

Last June 2 Nina Zilli finally gave birth to her baby girl. The singer and her partner decided to make the happy announcement two days later, posting beautiful photos on their social profiles.

Welcome on earth Anna Blue 🎀 02.06.2023 We could have called you Republic 😂 cit @rosario_fiorello. The first moments with us 2 and the last moments before US 3 #swipeleft Thanks to Roby+Ceci, Angela, all the girls in the delivery room and in the obstetrics and gynecology department of Sant’Anna di Como 🎀 May this trip, which already it seems incredible, let’s begin.

Credit: ninazilliofficial – Instagram

Many friends and colleagues from the world of music and entertainment have wished well to the newborn family. Tiziano Ferro, Frank Matano, Gianna Nannini and Cristiana Capotondi are just some of the vip that yes they are congratulate with Danti and Zilli for the happy event.