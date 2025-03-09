Quantum computing is beginning to leave laboratories to gradually deploy in the commercial field. The Canadian company Xanadu announced that it has successfully connected its quantum computer, Aurora, the first in the world to be modular, functional at room temperature and has proven to be tolerant of failures under a photonic architecture.

The details of the machine were published in the magazine Nature. Unlike other known quantum computers based on Qubits Superconductors, Aurora uses Qubits photonics In other words, use the fundamental particles of light in a kind of vertical servers center (racks) connected with optical fiber.

Aurora’s initial configuration consists of 35 photonic chips, connected to a fiber optic network that covers 13 kilometers, distributed in four racks of standard servers without sophisticated coolers. The company states that the system is completely automated and can work for hours without human intervention. Its discreet and practical design Allows you to assemble more racks according to the necessary power.

Currently, the field of quantum computing faces two great challenges: scalability and reliability. The ‘Holy Grail’ of the investigation is to gather a million Qubits In a single computer to solve concrete problems. However, current architecture only allows to gather a few hundred Qubits In a single chip.

“A really useful quantum machine will require a large number of Qubits Physical, which requires an approach that includes a clear template for its extension. Regardless of the hardwarethese Qubits They cannot fit in an adjoining system. Therefore, modularity is crucial, “explains the company in a release.

With Aurora, Xanadu considers that he is building the bases of the quantum data centers of the future. Instead of operating a large computer, they focus on sectioning it on simpler elements. Its technology is compatible with the development of other proposals, such as Google Willow chip, or Majorana 1 from Microsoft. Like quantum computers they will complement conventional machines, photonic technology complements the superconductive.

There are other benefits of photonic technology on superconductor chips. For example, photons are less subject to the interference of the environment, which allows them to maintain their quantum states for a longer time. In a quantum ‘light’ machine, the phenomenon of decoherence is reduced. In addition, particles can travel virtually anywhere in the world without losing information.

The company previously built Borealis, considered the “First Public Quantum”. This era of photonic technology and was connected to the Internet. Any person could create quantum algorithms and use borealis to execute them. In their demonstration, it completed a task in 26 microseconds that, in a supercomputer, would have taken 9,000 years. Aurora could be considered the evolution of Borealis.