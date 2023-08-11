The Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the Luna-25 spacecraft was launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome

On Friday, August 11, at 02:11 Moscow time, the Soyuz-2.1b medium rocket with the Fregat upper stage and the Luna-25 automatic interplanetary station (AMS) was launched from the Vostochny cosmodrome site 1C complex. This is with reference to Roskosmos reports TASS.

Luna-25 is the first scientific mission in the history of modern Russia to a natural satellite of the Earth.

According to the regular program, the flight of the station to the Moon will require up to 5.5 days, during which it is planned to make two corrections. After the first AMS should be in a near-polar orbit with a height of 100 kilometers, where it will work from 3 to 7 days, choosing the area for landing. During the second correction, the AMS landing orbit will be formed with a minimum distance of 18 kilometers to the lunar surface.

In July, the developer of the automatic station, the Semyon Lavochkin Research and Production Association, estimated the success of the mission at 80 percent.

One of the main tasks of Luna-25 is to develop the technology of soft landing on the surface of a celestial body. It is expected that the descent vehicle will arrive in the region of the Boguslavsky crater near the south pole of the Earth’s natural satellite, probably rich in water ice deposits, and will study the properties and composition of the polar soil there, and measure its mechanical characteristics.