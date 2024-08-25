With just a few hours to go until the expansion’s PC debut, IGN has published a gameplay video featuring the first minutes of World of Warcraft: The War Withincaptured directly from Gamescom 2024.

The sequences open with a long introductory phaseafter which we move on to action and it is immediately possible to recognize the traditional interface and mechanics of World of Warcraft, which with this update will see us face the return of ancient forces that threaten Azeroth.

Hordes of ancestral creatures have in fact been awakened from their millennial sleep and now move in the shadows, determined to bring a devastating attack that will sow death and destruction…unless a band of heroes can stop all this.

The War Within will bring with it some new settings particularly fascinating, which we will have the opportunity to explore in search of ancient ruins, secrets to reveal, treasures to conquer and very powerful enemies that we will have to fight for the salvation of the kingdom.