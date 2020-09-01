According to official data, the number of Russians infected with COVID-19 has exceeded one million. However, this figure reflects only those cases of the disease that were recorded using tests. According to experts, the real number of citizens who have already met with the new coronavirus can range from 30 to 80 million. At the beginning of September, specialists do not expect a noticeable second wave of COVID-19, since the main carriers – doctors, couriers, cashiers – have already been ill and have stopped spreading the infection.

The main thing is antibodies

The six-digit number – 1,000,048 people – appeared in the official Russian statistics, which record cases of coronavirus infection. However, according to Pavel Volchkov, head of the MIPT genomic engineering laboratory, this million reflects only the number of the most striking cases of COVID-19 infection. He is sure that from 30 to 80 million Russians have already faced the disease in one form or another.

– I sure that in Russia, the number of people who have met the coronavirus is at least 30 million.I think the real figure is 50-60 million, and possibly all 80 , – said the expert. – In fact, information about the true epidemic situation in Russia is not given by a figure of a million infected, but by an estimate of immunity. In particular, the proportion of people with seropositive antibody tests in the regions of Russia ranges from 15% to 30%. This is already more reliable data on which to rely. However, it should be borne in mind that tests may not show the presence of antibodies in patients who have been ill, although they have immunity to SARS-CoV-2.

Associate professor of the Faculty of Physics, Moscow State University, agrees with the expert. M.V. Lomonosov Mikhail Tamm. The scientist is also of the opinion that the results of antibody tests give some idea of ​​the number of patients (with all the reservations about the possible non-representativeness of the sample). However, according to his estimates, much fewer Russians have encountered the virus.

Photo: Izvestia / Dmitry Korotaev

– I think the real number of people who have been ill in Russia is about 10 million. Moreover, in Moscow alone, about one and a half million are recruited, judging by the tests for antibodies – said the scientist. – The number of the dead is indicated by the data of the registry offices, although they come with a great delay, and obviously not everything is registered there either. The full picture of mortality from COVID-19 will be clearer when reliable data for all regions come and they can be compared with previous years. But this will only happen in a few months.

Weak excitement

As for forecasts of the further development of the epidemic in Russia, both mathematicians and virologists give them with caution.

– When I built a mathematical model in May, based on the slowdown in the growth rate of the incidence, it just turned out that either the epidemic would die out, before reaching 1 million detected cases, or this symbolic bar of a million would be passed in late August – early September, – said Boris Ovchinnikov, Research Director of the Data Insight agency. – But, rather, it’s a coincidence. I assumed a gradual slowdown in the incidence, and in the official statistics, we first saw a sharp decline in the second half of May and then in the second half of June, but in July and August, the attenuation, according to official data, was very slow. My forecast assumed that by the end of the summer the number of new cases will be estimated at 1 – 1.5 thousand per day, and we are still at a level above 4.5 thousand.

An important question remains the possible start of the second wave of the epidemic, which may be associated with the end of the vacation season, the opening of schools and universities, a cold snap and the “return” of people from the streets to closed premises.

“I have almost no doubts that there will be a small surge,” said a leading researcher at the Laboratory of Molecular Biology at Moscow State University. M.V. Lomonosov Roman Zinovkin. “But I don’t think it will have the same large amplitude as the first wave. After all, a significant part of the key carriers of the virus has already been ill. These include people who are forced to contact a large number of people on duty: doctors, police officers, couriers, cashiers.

Photo: Moscow City News Agency / Sergey Kiselev

At the Nizhny Novgorod State Technical University. R.E. Alekseeva agree that in the autumn-winter period, some increase in the number of cases is possible, since seasonality is characteristic of coronavirus infections.

However, if all the recommendations of Rospotrebnadzor are followed (mask mode, thermometry, disinfection and ventilation of premises in educational institutions, special organization of the educational process, etc.), a surge in morbidity is not expected, added Anastasia Epifanova, head of the laboratory for modeling natural and man-made disasters at the university.

Recurrent COVID

Experts do not have exact information about whether re-infection with coronavirus is possible. Scientists are still arguing about this. The head of the Department of Emergency Diseases of the World Health Organization (WHO) Maria Van Kerkhove recently changed her mind, saying that, according to the information of Hong Kong scientists, a person may still be infected with coronavirus a second time. “No one can now be sure that a person who has antibodies in their blood is completely protected from re-infection.” – said Michael Ryan, director of the WHO health emergencies program. However, in favor of the theory that re-infections are either impossible or very rare, observations of the pandemic speak.

– When self-isolation measures were just introduced, there were few cases. On the morning of March 30, the total number of people infected with coronavirus was 1,564. , – said Roman Zinovkin. – And when the restrictions were lifted, there were much more of them, on June 23, only the increase in the number of cases amounted to 7,425 people. Despite this, the number of new cases has gradually declined. Moreover, this trend is confirmed not only by official statistics, but also, for example, by the number of inquiries on the Internet for common symptoms of COVID-19.

Photo: Izvestia / Dmitry Korotaev

In addition, it is worth considering that most people have ceased to adhere to the mask-glove regime, and, nevertheless, there is no surge in the incidence. According to Boris Ovchinnikov, an increase in the actual population in cities and the intensity of contacts does not in itself mean the inevitability of a new outbreak, but certainly increases the risks.

However, according to experts, it is impossible to give exact figures on the statistical number of cases. Roman Zinovkin noted that by the end of the year it will reach one million two hundred or one million three hundred thousand, and during the next, possibly, it will reach one and a half million.

But it is important that doctors have already gained experience in treating COVID-19, so mortality should be much lower than in the first months of the pandemic, and the disease itself should be easier to progress. In addition, the healthcare system is already ready to receive a large number of patients.