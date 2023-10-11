The first Air Force plane with more than 200 people evacuated from Israel landed this morning at the Torrejón de Ardoz Air Base (Madrid) and the second has already taken off, bound for the Israeli city of Tel Aviv to repatriate the rest.

More than 200 Spaniards, citizens of the European Union and third countries residing in Spain have arrived on this first A330 aircraft of the Air Force, the Ministry of Defense announced this Wednesday on the social network X, formerly Twitter.

Defense has also indicated that around 7:00 a.m. the second military plane left from the Torrejón Air Base to Tel Aviv, in which the rest of the Spaniards who have seen their commercial flights canceled due to the conflict in Israel, after the attack, will be evacuated. of the Islamist Hamas movement last weekend.

Image of the Spaniards arriving on the first plane from Israel.



Ministry of Defence





The acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, has also confirmed the take-off of the second plane and has stressed the collaboration with Defense so that the operation to bring the Spaniards who could not leave Israel “is a success”, in a point at X.

This Tuesday, the acting Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, indicated that two military planes will evacuate some 500 Spaniards who remain in Israel and whose stay would be temporary but have suffered the suspension of commercial flights.

Hours earlier, Albares announced that the Government was preparing to send military planes to evacuate Spaniards who were temporarily in Israel and were surprised by the massive attack launched by the Islamist movement Hamas on Saturday.