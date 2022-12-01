Merlina’s shoes have been occupied by more than one. Before Jenna Ortega is coming to Netflix with her viral dance, a black-clad teenager named Cristina Ricci He charmed the world with his performance in the movie “Los Locos Addams”. However, few people remember that it all started with a girl named Lisa Loringactress who shone in the original 1964 television series.

At just 6 years old, Lisa shone on the small screen for her portrayal of the youngest of the Addams family. Back then, it seemed that her future was promising, but as she got older, misfortunes knocked on her door.

Marriage: The Curse of Lisa Loring

Contrary to what was expected of Loring, his acting career did not take off. He only got a few supporting roles in TV series and a few B-movies.

Lisa Loring as Merlina Addams in the original 1964 series. Photo: The Mary Sue

But Lisa’s misfortune was above all in marriages. At 16 she already had her first child and also her first divorce after a year of marriage, a scenario that was repeated with her second marriage, which did not last for three years.

The same year of her first divorce (1974), Lisa’s mother died for reasons related to alcoholism. The episode was very hard for the actress, who had grown up alone with her mother after the divorce of her parents after her birth.

Lisa Loring is still remembered by fans. Photo: Amazon

Loring again sought luck in love with Jerry Butler, an adult film actor. She insisted several times that she stop pornography (even after they were married), but he refused and ended up carrying out his profession in secret. The couple broke up in 1992.

Drugs, depression and current life

In 1991, Loring became addicted to heroin. The drugs dragged her into depression and she once wanted to take her life. The actress even had an experience in which she found the dead body of her friend, something that made her enter a rehabilitation center.

Lisa Loring after leaving rehab. Photo: Best Life

Once rehabilitated, Lisa remarried actor Graham Rich in 2003, but they separated in 2006. The divorce became official in 2014 and has been the last to date.

Currently, the little Merlina Addams is 64 years old Y works at an interior design company. Although her facet as a star is behind her, she still participates in conventions and interacts with fans.