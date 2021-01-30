The press service of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers reported that the first meeting of the trilateral working group on resolving the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh was held in Moscow on Saturday. RIA News.

Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia Alexey Overchuk, Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan took part in the meeting.

During the meeting, the main areas of joint work related to the implementation of paragraph 9 of the statement by the President of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation dated November 9, 2020, which refers to the unblocking of economic and transport links in Nagorno-Karabakh, were considered.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to create expert subgroups on transportation issues, as well as border, customs and other types of control.

Earlier it was reported that the presidents of the Russian Federation and Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, in a telephone conversation on January 30, discussed the work of a joint Russian-Turkish center to control the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The presidents of both countries also expressed satisfaction with the successful development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations in all areas.