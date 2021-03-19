The first meeting of the new composition of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Russia is scheduled for March 29. This was announced on Friday, March 19, by the chairman of the CEC Ella Pamfilova.

“The first meeting of the new composition of the CEC is scheduled for March 29,” she said in an interview with TASS…

According to Pamfilova, the current composition of the commission will meet for the last time on March 24.

Earlier on the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree appointing five members of the new Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, including its current chairman, Ella Pamfilova.

The staff also included Pavel Andreev, head of the Russian Public Chamber’s staff, Igor Borisov, member of the Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights, Natalya Budarina, an employee of the Presidential Administration, and Andrey Shutov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Expert Institute for Social Research.

The term of office of the current composition of the Central Election Commission ends in March. The commission consists of 15 members, five of them are appointed by the President of Russia, five – by the Federation Council, five – by the State Duma. The term of office of CEC members is five years.

Pamfilova was appointed chairman of the Central Election Commission on March 28, 2016.