The massive demonstration last Sunday was followed on Monday by the statements of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who defended that her government is willing to improve the working conditions of health workers and that she would sit down with the health workers again until the problems are resolved. Immediately afterwards, the Ministry of Health led by Emilio Ruiz Escudero called a meeting with the unions, which was held this Tuesday for two hours, with the aim of getting the indefinite strike that has lasted seven days in the emergency centers to be called off. outpatients and that next Monday plans to add primary care and pediatrics staff.

The meeting between the Ministry of Health and AMYTS, the first to take place since the call for the strike, has ended without an agreement. But the general secretary of AMYTS, Ángela Hernández, has observed a “complete change of attitude” of the General Directorate of Human Resources of the Ministry of Health. She values ​​the union that the Madrid government seeks agreement on the basis of a model in which it would differentiate between Continuous Care Points and out-of-hospital emergency centers. The former would have nursing care and a caretaker, while the latter would have doctors, nurses and caretakers.

This proposal from the Ministry of Health seems more acceptable to the union, “more orderly and clearer.”