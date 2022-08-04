THE TRUTH MURCIA. Thursday, August 4, 2022, 08:28



Iberdrola has begun testing the first electrification project of the Mediterranean Corridor that it leads together with the road freight transport company Disfrimur and the company specialized in power electronics Ingeteam, to accelerate the decarbonisation of freight transport, responsible for 29% of emissions within your sector.

With this action, “significant progress” is achieved in the different milestones of the project, according to the companies, such as the acquisition of 27-ton 100% electric Scania trucks and the development of public recharging infrastructure through stations equipped with chargers very high power to be able to cover intercity routes. As a first step, the ultra-fast recharging station that the energy company has in Elche has been adapted, the recharging hub for electric vehicles with the greatest power in southern Europe, equipped with Ingeteam equipment, which will have specific spaces for trucks at the recharging stations located in the service area at kilometer 25 of the A70 motorway, with a capacity of 400 kilowatts in the direction of Murcia and another 200 kilowatts in the direction of Alicante.

Regarding the installation of recharging points at the Disfrimur logistics bases in San Isidro (Alicante) and Sangonera La Seca (Murcia), it is currently in the last stages of the administrative processing process and the forecast is to start the first phase , with two chargers of up to 180 kW per base, in the last quarter of this year, and later expanding to equipment with one megawatt of power.