This Friday the First measures of the order approved by the Ministry of Digital Transformation on February 13. This includes a package of Measures against identity supplantation through telephone calls and SMS, and to guarantee the identification of customer service numbers and commercial calls.

As reported by the department he directs Óscar Lópeztelecommunications operators will be obliged from Friday, March 7 to Block calls and SMS of numbers that have not been attributed, assigned or awarded to a service, to an operator or a client. This is the case of numbers that begin by 3 or 4.

Likewise, numbers 900 and 800 can be used from now on to perform Commercial calls. So far, these numbers could receive calls from users, but companies could not issue calls.

He May 15 Two new measures will enter into force. From that date it will be forbidden to make commercial calls from a mobile number. They can only be performed from geographical numbering, from numbers specially attributed to it, or also from the numbers 800 and 900.

Another measure that enters into force on May 15 is the obligation to block calls and SMS of international origin that simulate having been originated in a Spanish number, except those of those clients who are in Roaming.

Because of its complexity, it will not enter into force up to 15 months The creation of a database in the CNMC with the identifying alphanumeric codes instead of a mobile number.