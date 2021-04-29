The first matches of the Europa League semi-final took place. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

Villarreal hosted Arsenal London. The hosts won 2: 1. Both teams did not manage to finish the meeting in full rosters. First, in the 57th minute, the Gunners’ player Dani Ceballos left the field. From the 80th minute, Villarreal also played in the minority – Etienne Capu received a red card.

In the second semi-final, Manchester United and Roma met. Londoners beat rivals at Old Trafford 6: 2. The hosts’ Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani scored a double.

The semi-final return matches will be held on May 6. The decisive match of the tournament will take place on May 26 in Gdansk.