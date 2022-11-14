First let’s start by highlighting the virtues of the rival, who did everything to win like this. Despite the fact that Spain lost fifteen renowned and valuable players for its squad due to differences with the coach, despite the internships and tensions that it generated even within the same group of soccer players, Vilda found support in the young women with Salma Paralluelo at the helm. they led the match. The Spanish never stopped putting pressure on Argentina. They opened the scoring 18 minutes into the first half and went to the locker room winning 4-0. When they returned to the field of play it only took them two minutes to score one more goal. For Salma, the ball and the ovation for his hat trick.

Secondly, it is worth asking if some of those summoned by Germán Portanova, with insistence, determination and persistence over time, still make sense in the approach proposed by the coach. Thinking of the World Cup in Australia New Zealand 2023, perhaps the level of international play, the team’s own process, demand and demand to review some calls first and secondly, stop marrying some starting positions. Why didn’t Portanova try Laurina Oliveros in the arc that just came out runner-up with Boca in the Libertadores, at a high level? It is not known. And that’s just one of the questions.

The truth is that the albiceleste could do little against a level that did not let him breathe, that won his back, that made him dizzy in the area. He could hardly do it because Florencia Bonsegundo always tries something but that was the only air of the selection.

💭 This was of a dream @SalmaParalluelo. ❤️ At years old, the absolute international brought out all her passion. 😱 HAT-TRICK IN HIS FIRST MATCH!#PlayFightandWin pic.twitter.com/D67r88hY0T — Spanish Women’s Soccer Team (@SEFutbolFem) November 12, 2022

The distance with what happens in the South American country is, like the result of the game, forceful. The political decisions to support and invest in women’s football do not accompany the fight of the footballers themselves for their labor rights and playing conditions. The words of Juan Sebastián Verón, vice president of Estudiantes de La Plata, in relation to women’s soccer in his club may be a key to understanding the view of many of the Argentine leaders.