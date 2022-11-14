The women’s teams of Spain and Argentina met last Friday for the first time in their history in a friendly match in which Jorge Vilda’s players defeated Portanova’s team 7-0 in Melilla in front of more than 3,000 spectators.
There is not the slightest loophole of doubt, there was no air, nor space for the Argentine players. Spain dominated the match, the result, the ball. The festivities, all yours. Beforehand, on paper, a clear victory for the European team could be imagined, but the distance between the development of the game and also the goals scored leaves at least some concerns to reflect on.
Why the overwhelming result?
First let’s start by highlighting the virtues of the rival, who did everything to win like this. Despite the fact that Spain lost fifteen renowned and valuable players for its squad due to differences with the coach, despite the internships and tensions that it generated even within the same group of soccer players, Vilda found support in the young women with Salma Paralluelo at the helm. they led the match. The Spanish never stopped putting pressure on Argentina. They opened the scoring 18 minutes into the first half and went to the locker room winning 4-0. When they returned to the field of play it only took them two minutes to score one more goal. For Salma, the ball and the ovation for his hat trick.
Secondly, it is worth asking if some of those summoned by Germán Portanova, with insistence, determination and persistence over time, still make sense in the approach proposed by the coach. Thinking of the World Cup in Australia New Zealand 2023, perhaps the level of international play, the team’s own process, demand and demand to review some calls first and secondly, stop marrying some starting positions. Why didn’t Portanova try Laurina Oliveros in the arc that just came out runner-up with Boca in the Libertadores, at a high level? It is not known. And that’s just one of the questions.
The truth is that the albiceleste could do little against a level that did not let him breathe, that won his back, that made him dizzy in the area. He could hardly do it because Florencia Bonsegundo always tries something but that was the only air of the selection.
Before, of course, all that. Before and after the result so wide on the scoreboard, so resoundingly zero for the albiceleste, so far from all hope, there is of course the development of the discipline in each country. No party can be read, in these dimensions, without its context. Spain is ranked number 6 in the FIFA ranking and Argentina at 29. That says something but perhaps it will serve as a tip to pull the ball. And then behind that: investment in the Spanish league, the best player in the world, the records in the stands, the salaries received, the training conditions, the broadcasts of the matches, the opening of the stadiums. Today the Spanish league is positioned as one of the strongest in the world. The players had a lot to do to expand their rights and recognitions. Spain is also the country that many Argentine soccer players aim for.
The distance with what happens in the South American country is, like the result of the game, forceful. The political decisions to support and invest in women’s football do not accompany the fight of the footballers themselves for their labor rights and playing conditions. The words of Juan Sebastián Verón, vice president of Estudiantes de La Plata, in relation to women’s soccer in his club may be a key to understanding the view of many of the Argentine leaders.
