Humanity had only been able to map cell by cell three tiny nervous systems with a few hundred neurons: that of the laboratory worm Caenorhabditis elegansthat of the larva of the marine invertebrate Platynereis dumerilii and that of a tiny animal that lives attached to oceanic rocks, ciona intestinalis. A team led by the Spanish biologist alberto cardona and his Croatian colleague Martha Zlatic They have now signed a scientific feat: the map of the complete brain of the fruit fly larva, a structure with 3,016 neurons and 548,000 connections between them. “We have multiplied by 10 what had been achieved so far,” celebrates Cardona, from the legendary Cambridge Molecular Biology Laboratory (United Kingdom), whose scientists have won a dozen Nobel laureates.

The biologist, born in Tarragona 44 years ago, explains the magnitude of the progress. “Let’s imagine that a city metro had 3,000 stations and each one of them was connected to another 200 ″, he illustrates. The complexity of the fruit fly larva brain, however, pales in comparison to the most sophisticated structure on the face of the Earth: the human brain, a one-and-a-half-pound organ with 86 billion neurons. “Three thousand neurons seems very few, but this larva is capable of navigating gradients of light or odors, it can find food by itself, it has short- and long-term memory. It is a very self-sufficient animal”, points out Cardona. His feat is published this Thursday in the magazine Scienceshowcase of the best world science.

The person who began to map the human brain was the Spaniard Santiago Ramón y Cajal, in 1888. With a rudimentary microscope in his laboratory in Barcelona, ​​the researcher demonstrated that the organ of the mind was not a diffuse mass, as was thought. until then, but was organized in individual cells: neurons. Cajal then began a titanic task, masterfully drawing by hand each brain structure, cell by cell, with its connections, which he poetically called “kisses”.

The Spanish biologist Albert Cardona, in his office at the Cambridge Molecular Biology Laboratory. alberto cardona

Albert Cardona’s team has used more sophisticated methods. A dozen years ago, scientists removed the nervous system of a fruit fly larva with tweezers. They cut it into about 5,000 ultra-thin slices and observed them under an electron microscope. The biologist devised a software that allows you to precisely join these images —just like a mobile phone joins several photos into a single panorama— and navigate through that three-dimensional volume, as if it were Google Maps.

The applications of a brain map are unimaginable. Cardona cites the work of a colleague from his laboratory, the neurobiologist Pedro Gomez Galvezone of the Spanish scientists who in 2018 announced the discovery of new geometric shapes: scutoids, a kind of twisted prisms first observed in the salivary glands of fruit flies. Gómez Gálvez is comparing the whole brains of normal larvae with those of other larvae that have been genetically modified to mimic the symptoms of Parkinson’s. Other little-understood disorders—such as autism, schizophrenia, and epilepsy—arise from a deviation from typical brain development.

American physicist Emerson Pugh left a phrase for the story before he died in 1981: “If the human brain were so simple that we could understand it, we would be so simple that we could not understand it.” It is the paradox of the brain, a structure so sophisticated that it is incapable of imagining itself. Cardona, however, is optimistic. She believes that getting a map of the human brain with its neuron-to-neuron connections—the so-called connectome—is only a matter of time. “The mouse brain is going to be made in the next 10 or 15 years. The question is how much it will cost. There are several projects proposing it, but we are talking about between 500 and 1,000 million dollars just to do the preliminary work”, calculates the biologist. “And the human brain will require an absurd amount of resources,” she predicts.

A fruit fly adult, a pupa and a larva of the same insect. Weigman et al.

Cardona explains that his colleague Gregory Jefferis is already mapping the brain of the adult fly in Cambridge. The results are expected from next year. Another obvious target would be the honey bee, with a million neurons. “We have to get into the bee’s brain, because it has the ability to speak and to remember specific places across miles of landscapes. As it does? How do you explain to another bee how to go to a place? All of this can be studied if its neural wiring is known”, says Cardona.

The neuroscientist Rafael Yuste, professor at Columbia University (USA), considers the map of the larva’s brain “spectacular”. This researcher was in the laboratory of the South African biologist Sydney Brenner, also in Cambridge, in 1985, when this team made a first attempt to map the 302 neurons of the Caenorhabditis elegans. That study bore a provocative title: the mind of the worm. Yuste remembers that that pioneering work was very traditional, “almost heroic”, whereas now it is practically an industrial process. In his opinion, the progress towards more complex brains is “inexorable”.

Yuste is one of the drivers of the future National Center for Neurotechnology Spain Neurotech, in Madrid. “It is very difficult to carry out these studies, huge teams are needed, with a lot of investment of time and work. That is why it is important to coordinate national and international funding and efforts in neurotechnology. Mapping the mouse connectome is being studied in a worldwide collaboration”, argues the professor. The brain of a mouse is a million times larger than that of a fly larva.

Albert Cardona says that they have found a “surprise” in the brain of the larva. Its architecture closely resembles modern artificial neural networks, such as ResNet, DenseNet, and U-Net, used in sophisticated machine learning software. “In traditional neural networks, each layer of neurons only connects to the next. The crux of the matter is connections that skip layers. That is the root of his exceptional abilities”, explains Cardona.

The Spanish biologist considers “amazing” what these beings are capable of doing with only 3,000 neurons. Cardona points out that the larvae of the fruit fly, like many other insects, usually have a parasitic wasp inside, like the monster in the movie alien. “The larva of the fly detects it and will eat food enriched in alcohol, fermented fruit, to medicate, because that alcohol kills the parasite inside it,” says the researcher.

Cardona underlines the organizational complexity of those 3,000 neurons. In addition to layer hopping, there are looping connections, similar to LSTM artificial neural networks, which are used on billions of computers daily. The biologist is confident that the brain of the fly larva will give rise to new artificial intelligence systems, with more powerful automatic learning than the current ones. “There are already computer scientists taking inspiration from the brain circuits of our larva,” he applauded. In the long term, the goal is much more ambitious, according to another of the co-authors of the map, the biomedical engineer joshua vogelsteinfrom Johns Hopkins University (USA): “Understanding who we are and how we think”.

