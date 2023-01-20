The images generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) continue to give something to talk about, and a creative used them to create his own manga, Cyberpunk Momotaro. His name is Rootpoot and he is supported by publishers Shinchosha and Bunch Comics.

This work will go on sale on March 9 of this year and the message on Twitter that accompanies this note allows us to appreciate some of its images. The tool used to create it is Midjourney.

It is necessary to point out that his story is not something 100% original. Actually, the creator of this work is reimagining an old tale, that of Momotaro. But he’s putting a slightly more modern spin on it.

In the plot, an elderly couple encounters a mysterious boy outside a strip club in Neo Okayama. While they were examining him, they discovered that this little boy has a very valuable piece of information in one of his hands that is worth protecting.

This boy does not have the name Momotaro in this AI manga, but is actually called Peach John. He now must protect himself and the information he has from fearsome enemies.

The approach of Cyberpunk Momotaro take note of science fiction and cyberpunk. Rootpoot notes that he will share details about the process behind this manga when the first volume comes out.

What is Momotaro about, the story that is the basis of this IA manga?

In Momotaro’s original story and which is the inspiration for this IA manga, he is a boy who is found by an old couple inside a giant peach. That was while he was floating in a river.

It is because of this that it got its name, since momo in Japanese is peach and Taro is a very common name in Japan. Little by little the boy is growing and becoming stronger, so he decides to recover a great treasure.

Only the latter is on the island of Onigashima, which is inhabited by demons. On his way he comes across several animals but three stand out in particular; a pheasant, a dog and a monkey.

They end up joining their journey. When Momotaro arrives on the island, he kills the demons, and in the process, saves those who originally lived there. So Cyberpunk Momotaro of Rootpoot could be entertaining.

In addition to Artificial Intelligence we have more anime information in EarthGamer.