Friday, September 27, 2024, 12:19



The passage of Hurricane ‘Helene’ left at least five fatalities this Friday on the southeastern coast of the United States, according to a preliminary report from local authorities. Three people have died in Georgia in incidents associated with the storm, while two others have lost their lives in Florida.

‘Helene’ made landfall on Thursday in Florida as a category four hurricane, with winds exceeding 200 kilometers per hour, but the National Hurricane Center (CNH) has reduced its power and in a new report explains that it is advancing through Georgia with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour.

In total, six states have declared an emergency and, although meteorologists predict that ‘Helene’ will continue to weaken in the coming hours, they have also indicated that the emergency cannot yet be considered over. The CNH also remains on guard for the coming months, as the current hurricane season lasts until the end of November. This center has just reported Isaac’s upgrade to a level 1 hurricane.

“It’s not the time to go out”



A man and a woman have lost their lives in Georgia when their trailer was swept away by a tornado, according to the Wheeler County emergency service, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reported the death of a person who was driving in the city of Tampa.

«We received a report of a fatality on the road. “A car he was driving was hit when a sign fell on the road,” DeSantis explained in a briefing on the damage caused by the first major hurricane of the season. «This shows that the conditions are very dangerous. “This is not the time to go out,” he added.

The television channel WTOC has reported that the trailer in which the deceased were found was swept along a road, struck two vehicles and landed in a field in Wheeler County.

200 kilometers per hour



The cyclone made landfall at eleven o’clock on Thursday night (local time) with category four and winds that exceeded 200 kilometers per hour upon its arrival on the coast of Florida, although its advance towards Georgia has caused it to lose strength until it descends to category one with gusts of 120 kilometers per hour.

The National Hurricane Center has assured that ‘Helene’ “continues to move inland over central Georgia and is producing hurricane-force winds and heavy rain.”

The passage of the hurricane has left more than four million people without electricity in four states in the south of the country (Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina), according to data from the PowerOutage.us website that records power outages. in the United States.