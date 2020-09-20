Will get special badging The first Mahindra Thar will be a special SUV. You will get a chance to choose from five variants and 6 color options. It will be given a special badging of Thar # 1, which will make it different from other models. Apart from this, a decorative plate will be given on the dashboard of the car, with serial number 1 written on it. There will also be leather seats. Explain that this is not the first time that Mahindra is auctioning the first vehicle. Earlier, the first batch of Jawa motorcycles were also auctioned and the money donated.

Complete process of registration Online registration for this has started from 19 September. Users can register by visiting this link https://auto.mahindra.com/events/all-new-thar-auction. Here the information related to the auction will be written, read it and click on Register Now. Now you have to write your name, address, email and phone number and click on Send OTP. Submit after inserting OTP. Participants will also have to deposit a fixed amount.

Brand new interior Apart from the exterior in the car, the interior has also been given a completely new look. It gets a touchscreen infotainment system, roof mounted speakers, steering mounted controls, power windows, Height adjustable front seat and central locking with remote flip key. The outside gets 18-inch alloy wheels, LED taillight, new front grille and new bumpers.

This time also automatic gearbox The new Thar comes in both petrol and diesel engine options. It has a 2.0 liter mStallion turbo petrol and 2.2 liter diesel engine. The petrol engine generates 187 bhp power and 380Nm torque and the diesel engine produces 130bhp and 320Nm torque. The special thing is that now you will also get the option of automatic gearbox with 6 speed manual.

new Delhi.Mahindra Thar 2020, which came in a completely new avatar, was introduced on August 15 and is going to be launched on October 2. Official booking has not yet started for these luxurious SUVs. However, you have a chance to get the first unit of the new Mahindra Thar. Actually, the company has decided to auction the first Thar, for which registration has also started. Mahindra said that the auction proceeds will be donated to Kovid-19. The auction will run from 24 to 27 September.