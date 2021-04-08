A medical team from Kyoto University Hospital (Western Japan) announced this Thursday that it has successfully performed the first lung transplant from living donors to a patient with severe lung damage caused by the coronavirus.

The patient is a woman with pneumonia after contracting Covid-19 at the end of last year, and to which assisted respiration was applied after her lungs were damaged by the virus, according to the aforementioned center in a statement.

A medical team made up of about 30 specialists was in charge of the intervention on Wednesday and the patient has evolved favorably since then.

It is expected that the woman will be discharged within two months and can lead a normal life in another month.

The donors were husband and son of the patient, who donated part of their left and right lungs respectively.

According to the Kyoto University Hospital, this is the first operation of this type in the world made successfully from living donors.

Previously, several dozen lung transplantation operations from brain-dead donors had been performed in other countries, but none of these characteristics, the Japanese hospital specified in its note.

With information from EFE

