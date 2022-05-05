That’s not nice either. In Europe there are a lot of people who would like to have such a Lucid Air (but can’t buy it yet), and in America they are already driving the cars to pieces. The first Lucid Air with significant damage has already appeared on auction website Copart. The mileage is unknown, but there can never be many miles on the all-electric sedan. Nothing is known about the cause of the crash.

This is even a Lucid Air Dream Edition. The first 520 copies of the Air were all this exclusive version. Customers had the choice of a Dream Edition Range with 933 hp or the Dream Edition Performance with 1,111 hp. Given the 21-inch rims, we suspect that this is the last version, although you have little to complain about with 933 hp.

Lucid has no dealers here yet

This crashed Lucid Air is a project for the brave handyman. The car brand is not yet present in the Netherlands and you do not have to count on a lot of support from a dealer, although it cannot be long before the brand settles in Europe. The new price of the Lucid Air Dream in America was 169,000 dollars, converted about 160,000 euros.

We are curious if a private individual will get away with the crashed Lucid Air, or if it is a curious competitor that taps the EV for some much-needed information. Do you place a nice offer†