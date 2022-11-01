The economy is slowly but surely recovering: inflation (just like petrol prices) is falling slowly. Fortunately, we continue to buy new cars in the meantime. What is called; after January and June, most new cars were registered in the Netherlands in October. Compared to last year, 20 percent more cars have been registered. This is evident from figures from the RAI association.

The increase in the number of new cars sold has been sustained for several months. In August the number was 9.2 percent higher than in 2021 and in September it was 4.8 percent higher than last year. This concerns the registrations, i.e. cars that have been delivered in the Netherlands and have been registered. These give a slightly distorted picture because a lot of brands can’t deliver as much as they sell.

Toyota is number one

A total of 28,992 new cars were put on Dutch registration plates. Of these, 2,944 cars have a Toyota badge. This is mainly due to the success of the Yaris Cross and Aygo X. The model that was sold most often in October of 2022 is the Opel Corsa. Over the year, Kia is still the leader with 25,537 cars.

The first Lotus Emira in the Netherlands

The champagne cork is possible at Lotus Nederland. For the first time this year they register a new car, which means that the new Lotus Emira has arrived. That car goes in the Netherlands for at least 142,693 euros, but the first owner paid 151,000 euros for his copy, of which 51,000 euros went to the state in the form of BPM.

The first Emira of the Netherlands is a yellow one, which should be Hethel Yellow (like the car in the gallery). The Emira is also available with a four-cylinder engine, but the first Emira will have the 3.5-liter V6 engine with a supercharger that produces 406 hp and 420 Nm. The Emira is Lotus’ last petrol car. The electric Eletre should appear next year.

Best-selling car brands in October 2022

01. Toyota – 2,944

02. Kia – 2,824

03. Volkswagen– 2.517

04. Renault– 1,829

05. Opel – 1.705

Best-selling cars in the first three quarters

01. Opel Corsa – 899

02. Kia Picanto – 792

03. Volvo XC40 – 781

04. Toyota Yaris Cross – 774

05. Toyota Aygo X – 762