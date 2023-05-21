While Club Deportivo Guadalajara is focused on their second leg commitment to the semifinals against Club América where they will seek to win by two goals to advance to the final, inside the club they continue planning what will be the next tournament and they would already have defined his first loss for the Opening 2023.
It must be remembered that inside the club there are many elements that do not enter into the coach’s plans Veljko Paunovicso they would be living their last moments as players of the rojiblanco team.
The element that would be in the sights to leave is a veteran defender, since his contract is close to coming to an end and the board would have no intention of renewing him, so they would release him.
During this Clausura 2023, the 33-year-old central defender has only participated in five games adding a total of 124 minutes in the tournament and the most recent game in which he saw action was against Cruz Azul on April 22, that is, a year ago. month that does not receive activity.
Hiram Mier has been erased and He stopped appearing in the calls for the matches of the Rebaño Sagrado de la Liguilla, a situation that was not explained by the club if it was treated due to a technical decision or a possible injury, for which reason he has not been eligible during the entire final phase, for which reason which obviously is a forceful way of sending him a message that he is no longer part of the institution’s plans.
