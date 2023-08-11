These days the rumors that there are new consoles on the way have not been lacking, since important details such as the existence of the device that Nintendo would supposedly be putting up for sale in 2024 are mentioned. There is also information of the smaller version of PS5which would not take so long to be announced by sony.

Through social networks, users have released images of what this more compact model of the console would be, which would have more storage capacity and until now it has not been revealed if it will be limited in functions. It is not very different from the model that we already know, nothing beyond some black lines that it has on the sides.

Here you can see it:

Here’s the first look at the PlayStation 5 (CFI-2016) “Slim” pic.twitter.com/234PcjEVgc — Andrew Marmo (@the_marmolade) August 11, 2023

Something that stands out is that another user who talks about the console made a description of it before the image shown above was released, commenting that it had two USB-C slots on the front of the console with ” ugly black grooves on each side”, same as we have already been able to see a few moments ago. So this could be more genuine every time.

For now, sony He has not come out to deny or affirm that his new device looks like this.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: My prognosis on this is that they are waiting for Spider-Man 2 to come out first and for the holiday season to pass. This is so that the new model is finally revealed in January or February, but not before lowering the stock of the current console a lot.