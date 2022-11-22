With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Already in theaters, many fans of the MCU are looking towards the horizon with hopes of having more information about the fifth phase of the cinematic universe. Thus, A recent leaked image gives us our first look at The Marvels.

The Marvels It is not only a sequel to Captain Marvel, but it will also continue the stories of the characters of Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan, whom we saw previously in WandaVision Y ms marvel respectively. For his part, the filtered image shows us the three heroines reunited.

🚨 First promotional image of “The Marvels” shows the main trio and the figure of Monia Rambeau. pic.twitter.com/XLhygBpVG4 —Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) November 22, 2022

Brie Larson will reprise the role of Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris will once again play Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani will once again play Kamala Khan. At the moment there are not many details about the story, apart from the fact that The Marvels takes place after the events of ms marvel, where, inexplicably, we saw Captain Marvel switch places with Kamala.

The Marvels It will hit theaters on July 28, 2023.. On related topics, here you can see the new look of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Similarly, Blade has found a new director.

Of the projects that are planned for the future, The Marvels is one of the most interesting, since it is basically a sequel to a movie and two TV series. In this way, the potential of the project is quite interesting, but it also runs the risk of not meeting your expectations.

