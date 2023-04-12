Last Monday the Tigres team made the arrival of the coach official Robert Dante Siboldiwho will take the reins of the feline group after the dismissal of the Mexican ‘Chima’ Ruíz.
Since his arrival, the helmsman began to work at forced marches to get the ‘U’ squad out of the hole, and he would already have in mind the possible alignments for the remainder of the tournament.
According to information from the journalist ‘Pello’ Maldonado, the Uruguayan would already have his two formations for the next games. It should be noted that the modifications to what Ruíz had been working on are minimal.
So far, with the two images leaked by said source, the players who would go to the substitute bench would be Jesus Angulo and Raphael DeSouzatwo elements that had been undisputed starters at the club.
His place would be taken by the young Jesús Garza and by Fernando Gorriarán, who returns after an injury suffered in the Clásico Regio. Another of those who would go as a starter is Sebastián Córdova, who so far has added 456 minutes so far this semester.
It is expected that this is how Siboldi will face his next commitment against the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, in play to take place on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. So far, the university students have 21 points and are in seventh place in the competition, where they will seek to close their remaining three games in the best possible way.
