The first cooperators of the USSR explained their success by the sale of the deficit and the belief of customers in a miracle.

The first legal Soviet businessmen, who appeared after the adoption of the Law “On Cooperation in the USSR” exactly 35 years ago, made a profit through petty trade and the provision of the same services that could be obtained much cheaper or even free of charge at almost the same level. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the writer Leonid Podolsky, one of the first to open a cooperative clinic in Moscow, said that prices there were two and a half times higher than in a self-supporting clinic, but there was still no end to clients.

Podolsky admitted that he had always been a supporter of private property and a market system, as in the West, but when he received an offer to join the cooperative as an employee, “something communist woke up” in him. “Probably it was envy,” recalls Podolsky. That is why he decided to engage in cooperation himself.

“What happens? Will they exploit me and take the surplus value for themselves?” – I thought and also decided to open a medical cooperative Leonid Podolsky

He opened his own medical cooperative called “Hippocrates” in a clinic next to the Vakhtangov Theater. The process was difficult, but according to Podolsky, the cooperatives were a huge success thanks to the novelty effect and the clients’ belief in miracles. Despite the high cost compared to self-supporting polyclinics, there were a lot of visitors. In terms of general organization, the medical cooperative did not differ from modern paid clinics, but doctors of all specialties worked in it, and only candidates and doctors of sciences – the quality of consultations was much higher.

He opened his second cooperative on Kutuzovsky Prospekt, but it became unprofitable and had to be closed. By this time, the USSR had collapsed, the economic crisis was raging, and people had no money. “Cooperatives basically died a natural death. The money we earned was not preserved, after the liberalization of prices, everything was eaten up by inflation. I had to start from scratch and already in a completely different area, ”summed up Podolsky.

Doctor of Economic Sciences Igor Zakharov held the position of chairman of the board of the district consumer society in those years. He was given the task – to create a cooperative in the field of catering. “That is, I, the cooperative, were given a plan to create a cooperative. Of course, I created it, made a cooperative cafe, because it was customary to fulfill plans. But the idea was, of course, strange … ”, he shared.

Zakharov said that what was called cooperation in the Soviet Union was often used to extract additional income. “Let’s say I’m the director of a meat-packing plant. The chairman of the cooperative, which is engaged in retail trade in sausages, comes to me. I create a cooperative for the sale of sausage products at my meat processing plant and send it there. And, as a director, I first sell the products to my own cooperative, and he resells it at much higher prices to the buyer, who will then sell it in his store, ”he described the scheme.

According to Zakharov, cooperatives made it possible to legalize the income of the shadow business that existed in the USSR. They could “whitewash” and withdraw the funds accumulated by the guild workers by placing them on a current account. Then shadow incomes became legal, and they could be used to expand their activities.

“Even outright shit was swept away”

Publisher Dmitry Polnyakov worked in Moscow in the late 1980s in the tax department. He had a dream – to open his own shop selling football souvenirs. After the release of the Law “On Cooperation in the USSR”, he began to sell his football merchandise.

“On the days of big matches, it happened to have a monthly income. And once the Spartak match was postponed from weekdays to Saturday due to bad weather. We had 400-600 pennants left – simple, from Leningrad, two rubles apiece. And they managed to do everything in a matter of minutes. Such was the excitement at the time. Even outright shit was swept away. There was nothing!” Polnyakov summed up.

The Law “On Cooperation in the USSR” was adopted on May 26, 1988. Thanks to him, for the first time in 60 years, citizens were allowed to engage in any non-prohibited types of entrepreneurial activity, which caused a real boom in the cooperative movement. Cooperatives were very popular because they made it possible to obtain scarce goods and even those services that were not yet familiar to Soviet people. Many cooperators were able to earn a fortune very quickly, but later inflation ate it up, and the cooperatives themselves became a thing of the past, like the USSR.