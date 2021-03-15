Barcelona has made official this Monday that the match of First leg of the women’s Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City will be played at the Brianteo stadium in Monza (Italy), next Wednesday, March 24 at 12:30 p.m.

As happened to Atlético with their round of 16 clash against Chelsea, the Barça club is forced to play their home match away from home.

This has been agreed by the culé entity with UEFA, taking into account the entry restrictions to Spain regarding flights from the United Kingdom.

Those of Lluís Cortés, who already reached the final of the maximum continental competition two seasons ago and have no rival in the First Iberdrola (undefeated leaders), they will have to overcome this peculiarity on their way to the title.