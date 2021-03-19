The celebration at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool is in danger. Spain has maintained entry restrictions on travelers from the United Kingdom since December 22. The current limitations end on March 30 at 6:00 p.m., but It is not ruled out that the Government order a new extension (it would be the sixth) that prolongs the veto on the entry of British and prevents Real Madrid from receiving the reds in Valdebebas on April 6 or 7. In that case, the white club would have to find a neutral field in another country to celebrate the match.

The entity has until March 29 to notify UEFA if there is any circumstance that prevents the holding of any of the first leg at Di Stéfano.

The restriction of entry into Spain does not affect residents of our country, so Madrid would have no problem traveling to Anfield to play the second leg and then return to Spain.

Zidane’s team would not be the first Spanish club affected by these restrictions. Atlético de Madrid already had to play at home in Bucharest (Romania) their first leg of the round of 16 against Chelsea. The rojiblanco women’s team also had to travel to Monza (Italy) to play their second leg of the round of 16 at home, also against the women’s team blue.

In the Europa League, where nine games have been affected, the Molde-Granada second leg of the round of 16 was played in Budapest (Hungary), in this case due to the restrictions of the Norwegian authorities; and in the first leg of the round of 32, Real Sociedad also could not travel to Manchester and had to host United at the Juventus Stadium in Turin (Italy).

Others two crosses of the knockout stages of the Champions League were played in full, both the first leg and the return leg, in Budapest: Leipzig-Liverpool and Borussia Mönchengladbach-Manchester City, as restrictions imposed by the German authorities prevented their teams from playing in England.

The next national team break will also be affected by travel restrictions in Europe. The Portugal-Azerbaijan will be played in Turin (Italy) and La Rosaleda will host Norway-Turkey on March 27, both qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup.